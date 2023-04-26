Dagestan-Iran trade turnover increased by more than 40%

26 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan continues to build up trade relations with Iran. Last year, the trade turnover between the Russian region and the Islamic Republic increased by 44%.

The trade turnover between Dagestan and Iran increased by 44% in 2022, a message posted on Wednesday in the Telegram channel of the regional government reads.

According to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Dagestan, the parties have everything necessary for the development of trade and economic ties.

Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov notes that the cooperation is provided by improving transportation between Russia and Iran.

Amid the international sanctions, exports more than doubled, while imports fell by 3%, Abdulmuslimov says.