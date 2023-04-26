Iran proposes to create air hub in Dagestan

26 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

An Iranian air carrier suggests creating an air hub in Dagestan for maintenance of aircraft and spare parts. It is also planned to create a hub for cargo transportation.

The Iranian Pars Golden Sky airline offered to create an aviation hub in Dagestan. The initiative was announced at a meeting of company representatives with the Prime Minister of Dagestan, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov.

Within the framework of the project, an enterprise might be created in the republic for maintenance of aircraft and spare parts. In addition, it is planned to equip a cargo hub.

The government of the region explained that Dagestan was chosen to create an air hub because of its territorial proximity to Iran.

"The implementation of the project will increase the number of international flights and destinations available to passengers, cargo flights, give an additional impetus to the development of tourism, create new jobs, attract new investments to the region and facilitate the organization of an affordable air cargo transportation,”

- Government of the Republic of Dagestan reports.

The Iranian airline, for its part, expresses its readiness to provide experienced personnel, provide equipment and the control system necessary for the operation of the hub.