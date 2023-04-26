Alexander Lentsov becomes new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan

26 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Army Games-2022 Telegram-channel. Alexander Lentsov

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan has changed. Now, the commander of the Russian peacekeepers is Alexander Lentsov.

According to the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian side has appointed a new commander of the peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, was appointed the commander of the Russian peacekeepers in the Azerbaijan Republic yesterday, the ministry reports.

Previously, the commander of the peacekeepers was Major-General Andrey Volkov.