Turkish Security Council denies rumours on Erdogan's heart attack

26 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Security Council commented on the rumors that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan suffered a heart attack. The Council denied the speculations and stressed that the head of state had contracted the stomach flu.

Erdoğan has contracted the stomach flu, and did not suffer a heart attack. He fell ill due to active campaigning in the open air, the representative of the Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Chagry Erhan said.

Erdoğan has spent a day at home and canceled all the events planned for today. Erhan recalled that Erdoğan felt unwell during an interview on April 25, Lenta.ru informs.

The member of the Turkish Security Council denied the rumors on alleged heart attack Erdoğan suffered. According to him, speculation on such a topic shows the deceit and irresponsibility of some people who use social networks.