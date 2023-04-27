Akkuyu NPP’s 1st unit to be completed in 2023

27 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP is planned to be completed this year. The commissioning of the NNP is scheduled for November.

Director General of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev announced that construction of the 1st unit of the Akkuyu NPP is planned to be completed in autumn 2023.

"This year we plan to complete construction of the unit No. 1. In November, the commissioning is going to take place,”

- the head of the state corporation said.

Likhachev noted that the final commissioning of the Akkuyu NPP is scheduled for 2024.