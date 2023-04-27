Azerbaijan rejects Pashinyan's nonsense

27 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to Nikol Pashinyan's statements regarding the installation of a border checkpoint in Baku on the Lachin road. The department stated that Yerevan encroaches on the sovereignty and integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the creation of a Baku checkpoint on the Lachin road, which he made during a government meeting.

The ministry called Pashinyan's statements nonsense and emphasized that any intervention by Yerevan in the issue of installing a border checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The ministry recalled that Armenia refuses to fulfill the obligations of the tripartite agreements.

Baku called on Yerevan to approach the peace process with full responsibility, act within the framework of tripartite statements and refrain from steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.