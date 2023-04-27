Fate of engineer who caused mass-poisoning in Mineralnye Vody to be decided in court

27 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Mineralnye Vody, a water utility engineer will be sued for allowing water that did not meet the standards to be supplied in the water system. His decision caused a mass-poisoning of 126 residents. The engineer faces up to two years in prison.

In Mineralnye Vody, 126 people were poisoned by tap water. The case against the chief engineer of the organization supplying the city with water has been sent to court. The indictment was approved by the Stavropol prosecutor's office.

"According to the investigation, the chief engineer in the resource supply organization, knowing that the supplied drinking water does not meet the established standards, did not take measures to stop the water supply,"

- the prosecutor's office of the region informs.

The organization also did not conduct a laboratory analysis of water after repair work. As a result, consumers were supplied with water that did not meet the standards. 126 people got infected with bowel infection.

The engineer can be imprisoned for two years for violating sanitary and epidemiological rules.