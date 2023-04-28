Eco-action on Lachin road coming to an end

28 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The protest action of Azerbaijani ecoactivists on the Lachin road is coming to an end. The peaceful demonstration lasted almost 140 days.

Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Aydin Karimov told the participants of the action that after Baku established a border checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the situation has changed dramatically.

As a result, he suggested that environmental activists end the protest on the road. In turn, the protest action will be temporarily completed today at 18:00 local time.