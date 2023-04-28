New Year holidays may be transferred to May in Russia

28 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ministry of Labor is ready to consider the possibility of lengthening the May holidays at the expense of the New Year, the head of the ministry said. According to him, if the initiative is proposed, the department will discuss it.

He recalled that in Russia, according to the law, the number of working days and days off is strictly defined, so this topic needs to be discussed.

"If there is such an initiative, why not? Of course, we will discuss it,”

— Anton Kotyakov said.