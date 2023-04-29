Thousands of Israelis took to streets in protests

29 Apr. 23:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Mass protests took place in Israel, timed to coincide with the beginning of the Knesset summer session. The participants expressed their disagreement with the forthcoming judicial overhaul.

On Saturday, numerous protests took place in Israel. Thousands of people protest against the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests were timed to coincide with the opening of the summer session of the Israeli Parliament.

The organizers of the rallies thus respond to a mass rally of the judicial overhaul supporters that was held outside the Knesset building in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The opposition express fears that the reform poses a threat to the foundations of the democratic system.