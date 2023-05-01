Russian fashion designer Zaitsev passes away

1 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Legendary Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev has died at the age of 85, the press service of the Russian Academy of Arts said.

"He has died indeed," a spokesperson said, noting that Zaitsev passed away after a long illness.

Zaitsev, a Soviet and Russian fashion designer, is the People’s Artist of Russia (2006) and a member of the Russian Academy of Arts (2007). He was named an honorary citizen of Paris. In 2007-2009, he hosted a TV show "Fashion verdict" on Channel One. He designed dozens of collections and created stage costumes for a number of performances.