Iran wants to join BRICS

3 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran intends to join the BRICS association to take part in the establishment of a multipolar world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

"We have decided that after joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) we will file an application with BRICS and are getting prepared to join this group," he said.

According to Raisi, Iran condemns the unipolar world order which makes it possible for the U.S. and some three to four other countries to feel the rulers of the world.

According to him, thanks to the good relation with China and Russia, the SCO membership has brought benefits to Iran and opened a path for it to international markets. The United States, in his words, "sought to isolate Iran and hinder its participation in the SCO, but failed."

"We are extending a friendly hand to any country that wants to cooperate with us," the Iranian president stressed. "Iran wants to have constructive relations with all states on the basis on common interests."