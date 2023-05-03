3 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may return to coaching, UFC champion Islam Makhachev said. The athlete spoke about this during the Caucasian Investment Exhibition.

“Khabib will definitely not return [to the octagon], he retired. But he may still return as a coach,”

- Islam Makhachev said

Nurmagomedov ended his career in 2019 with a track record of 29 wins and no losses. Later, he retired from coaching.