Pashinyan calls Armenia to accept reality

3 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The people of Armenia need to accept reality as soon as possible, recognizing that Yerevan must in order to save the country give up territorial claims against its neighbors, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister of Armenia called on the residents of the republic to take a realistic view of the situation in the region and relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

He explained that the only guarantee of security for Armenia is a comprehensive peace that requires, firstly, political will, and secondly, the parameters for achieving peace. The will, Nikol Pashinyan stressed, Yerevan has.

As for the second, the head of government emphasized that such parameters for achieving peace may turn out to be unacceptable for the people of the country. However, in any case, it is necessary to find a balance between reality, acceptability, and emotions.

Armenia and countries of the region

According to Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan must publicly and completely renounce territorial claims, otherwise, Armenia will sooner or later cease to exist as a state.

The politician also stressed that any state should maintain normal relations with the neighboring countries.

The head of government also commented on Türkiye’s closure of airspace for Armenian planes. This, he noted, is more of a problem for Armenia than for Türkiye.

Pashinyan said that the Armenian authorities almost all the time act emotionally, although it is necessary to proceed from economic interests.

On negotiations in the US

Speaking about the talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia that are currently taking place in Washington, the prime minister noted that "there is a document on the negotiating table."

"There is nothing new in this document, there is nothing that I have not spoken about publicly,”

— Nikol Pashinyan said.

The politician specified that he could not comment on the progress of the negotiations.

The head of government explained that he had instructed the representatives of Yerevan in Washington to negotiate freely, while relying on publicly voiced positions. According to Pashinyan, he would be happy to sign the document under discussion.