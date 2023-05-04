Ilham Aliyev: if Armenia does not need peace with Azerbaijan, there will be no peace

4 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Shusha on May 3.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference. He noted that Armenians can delay, make the process endless, waiting for something, waiting for a miracle, waiting for changes.

"I think they will miss opportunity, because almost thirty years of occupation did not give them any advantage. On the contrary, they have been isolated from the regional development," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that Armenia lost the chance to become the really independent country, they are looking now for the new master or masters, but the history, the recent history should teach them a lesson.

Speaking of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ilham Aliyev said that for 28 years they did nothing. "And main reason for that was because Armenia didn't want to liberate the territories. Yes, Minsk Group was not very popular in Azerbaijan during the times of occupation. Now when it actually resigned, probably we should not go too far on it. But the main reason why we could not find the peaceful settlement of the conflict was because Armenia didn't want it," he explained.

The President of Azerbaijan also spoke about Armenia's attempts to include the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the text of the peace agreement, noting that these attempts are counterproductive.

"Therefore, we hope that they will be constructive. If not, well, we are not planning to undertake any other measures rather than diplomatic. We had enough of that. Therefore, there’ll be just no peace, no communications. They will be isolated again," he said.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani leader noted that over the past 20 years, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led Turkey, the relations between the two countries were transformed into relations not only between brothers, but between allies.