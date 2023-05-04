Tourists stranded on Elbrus need help

4 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Two tourists got stuck on Elbrus at an altitude of over 5 km. They are searched by 10 employees of the search and rescue squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On Thursday, two tourists got stuck on one of the slopes of Elbrus, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Kabardino-Balkaria reported.

The department clarified that the mountaineers are at an altitude of 5,200 meters. About two hours ago, one of them asked for help.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the tourists did not register their route. 10 rescuers participate in search and rescue operations.