4 May. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kurchatov Institute may create a branch in Chechnya. The relevant proposal was made by Ramzan Kadyrov.

A branch of the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" may appear in Grozny.

On Thursday, NRC President Mikhail Kovalchuk held a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who offered to consider the opening of a branch in Grozny. The parties have outlined areas for joint work and potential for development.

Today, an agreement on cooperation was signed between the Kurchatov Institute and the Kadyrov Chechen State University.

According to Kovalchuk, the possible areas for joint work are biological safety and agriculture, as well as nuclear technologies in various fields.