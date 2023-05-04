Middle East to launch "Schengen-style Visa” for tourists

4 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The countries of the Persian Gulf may create a single visa for tourists, similar to the Schengen in the European Union. The innovation will not complicate the trip to the region for Russians.

A single tourist visa may be introduced for foreigners going to visit the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf.

The proposal was discussed by representatives of the Persian Gulf countries at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. A single visa, like the Schengen visa, will allow foreigners to move freely between participating countries. The innovation will positively affect the flow of tourists, Arabian Business informs.

What will change for the citizens of Russia?

Currently, there is a visa-free regime for Russians in most countries of the Persian Gulf, so the planned innovation will marginally impact tourists.