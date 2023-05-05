Grain deal meeting schedule changed

5 May. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, Istanbul will host a dialogue on a grain deal, but not at the level of Deputy Ministers, as previously reported.

"Before the Deputy Ministers' meeting, it became necessary to hold a meeting of the technical staff of the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine. This meeting will take place tomorrow",

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

On Wednesday, Akar announced Friday's meeting of the Deputy Defense Ministers of Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine. Now he has announced that this meeting will take place next week, after technical negotiations.

The Black Sea Corridor expires on May 18. The Turkish side expects the initiative's extension and organizes negotiations at various levels for this purpose.