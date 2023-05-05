Zurabishvili to come to UK

5 May. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, the President of Georgia will arrive in London. This was reported by the administration of the head of state.

As part of her trip to the United Kingdom's capital, Salome Zurabishvili will attend the coronation of Charles III.

In addition to this, she will visit Buckingham Palace. There she will attend the reception of foreign leaders invited to the coronation.

The coronation of Charles III will take place tomorrow. About 2,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony. More than 100 national leaders were invited.