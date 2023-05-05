Dollar rises as Friday trading opens on Moscow Exchange

5 May. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate increased by 12 kopecks, compared to the closing level of previous trading, amounting to 78.17 rubles.

The price of the euro fell by 10.5 kopecks to 86.08 rubles.

The yuan also rose in price to 11.28 rubles.

What is the dollar exchange rate forecast for tomorrow?

According to analysts' forecasts, on Saturday, May 6, the cost of the American currency will be 77.79 rubles. The maximum figure is 78.88 rubles, and the minimum is 76.70 rubles.