Source speaks on what can contribute to grain deal extension

5 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Success of the talks on grain deal extension will largely depend on the agreements reached between the parties at the meetings in Istanbul on Friday and next week.

This was stated by a source in Ankara on the eve of a meeting of representatives of Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN scheduled for May 5 at the technical level .

"Before holding a meeting at the level of Deputy Defense Ministers of the three countries, it was decided to hold a meeting at the technical level with the participation of the UN. Both of them are interconnected, and further negotiations on the deal extension will largely depend on their success",

Interlocutor of TASS said.