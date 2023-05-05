Turkish citizens in Azerbaijan vote in general election

5 May. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The voting of Turkish citizens in the general election started in Azerbaijan at 9:00 local time, those who wished to vote came to the Turkish embassy in Baku.

The head of the Turkish diplomatic mission in the Republic of Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı was the first to arrive at the polling station. For Turkish citizens who temporarily or permanently live in Azerbaijan, all necessary conditions have been created at polling stations.

It should be added that polling stations are open for Turkish citizens in Baku, where 9 voting boxes has been set up, Ganja has 3 boxes. Besides, there are three boxes in Nakhchivan. People can cast their vote for one or another candidate from May 5 to May 7, polling stations are open from 9:00 to 21:00 local time.