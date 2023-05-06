Man with knife scares residents of Pavlodar

6 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Polisia.kz

A resident of Pavlodar, being in a state of insanity, was detained by police. He walked down the street and threatened passers-by with a knife.

Police officers neutralized a man who scared passers-by with a knife in Pavlodar, Polisia.kz reports.

Today, at about 8.00 local time (5.00 Moscow time), an emergency call was received about a strange man walking around one of the trading houses. He threatened people walking by with a knife.

Patrols located nearby quickly arrived at the scene of the emergency.

Law enforcement officers neutralized the aggressor and took the kitchen knife away from him. The examination showed that the 39-year-old man was drunk.