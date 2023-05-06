Two dozen people injured after falling from carousel in Orenburg

6 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Orenburg Region

The second batch of May holidays began with an emergency in Orenburg. In the city park, a chain carousel broke, the booths fell to the ground. As a result of the crash, two dozen people were injured.

The carousel collapsed from a height in an amusement park in Orenburg.

According to preliminary police estimates, about 20 people were injured. The city mayor's office, citing eyewitnesses, informs that some injured were taken to the hospital by their relatives, without waiting for the ambulance, so the number of injured may increase.

According to the city administration, the incident could happen due to the breakdown of the carousel mechanism.

A criminal case has been initiated by law enforcement.