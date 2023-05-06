Moscow confirms meeting on grain deal

6 May. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

All four sides of the grain deal will meet in the near future, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation said.

According to Sergey Vershinin, the talks will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, as well as a UN representative.

The diplomat stressed that the meeting will take place "in the near future."

Vershinin also commented on the results of a possible removal of the current barriers for agricultural products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. According to the Deputy Minister, the removal of restrictions would benefit the world community.