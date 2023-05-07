Runners from Ukraine, Georgia and Türkiye become best in Baku Marathon

7 May. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Athletes from Ukraine, Georgia and Türkiye became the best in the Baku Marathon 2023, which was held in the capital of Azerbaijan today and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In the competition among men, the Ukrainian Bogdan Simonovich finished first. David Karatashvili from Georgia came second to the finish line, Arkan Choban from Türkiye came third, Trend reports.

Among women, the first place was taken by Ukrainian Natalya Simonovich. The second was the Turkish athlete Hasibe Demir, another representative of Ukraine, Valentina Poltavskaya took third place.

It should be noted that on May 7, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held, 19,500 participants were registered there. It was held under the slogan "Beat the wind".