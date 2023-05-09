Baku demands from Yerevan to return captured Azerbaijanis

9 May. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva announced Baku's demand to Yerevan to immediately return the Azerbaijani citizens captured by the Armenian security forces on April 13. She condemned the political spectacle played out by the Armenian authorities around their accidental crossing of the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Today, Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva published a document demanding from Armenia to return the citizens of the republic, who were captured by the Armenian security forces almost a month ago.

Servicemen Agshin Babirov and Hussein Akhundov accidentally crossed the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 13. Baku traditionally returns the lost Armenian servicemen, but Yerevan ordered the arrest of Azerbaijani citizens. Yesterday, Babirov was sentenced by an Armenian court to 11.5 years in prison for crossing the border. The legal proceeding against Akhundov is ongoing.