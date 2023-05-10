Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate veterans on Victory Day

10 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated veterans on the occasion of the Victory Day on their social media accounts on the occasion of 9 May - Victory Day.

"9 May - I congratulate the Azerbaijani veterans on the occasion of the victory over fascism in World War II!" Ilham Aliyev's message reads.

“I congratulate all our veterans on the occasion of the Victory Day over fascism, and wish the best of health to every citizen, and peace and progress to our country,”