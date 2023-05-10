Foreign Ministry: Russia and Iran pave way for negotiation process in Syria

10 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Russia paved the way for the negotiation process in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said upon arrival in Moscow for a four-party meeting with his counterparts from Russia, Syria and Turkey.

"The diplomatic efforts of Tehran and Moscow, aimed at preventing more military clashes [on the Syrian-Turkish border], made it possible to launch a negotiation process. The parties pointed out at their Astana format meeting in Tehran last year that contradictions between Turkey and Syria needed to be resolved politically," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The diplomat also expressed hope that the Moscow talks would create conditions for the return of Syrian refugees to their home country and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.