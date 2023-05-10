Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Russia on May 19

10 May. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next week, the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in the capital of Russia. Negotiations are scheduled for Friday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers late next week, the Armenian ministry reports.

The Jeyhun Bayramov-Ararat Mirzoyan summit will be held on May 19 in Moscow.

This Sunday, negotiations between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia will be held in Brussels. The head of the European Council will also participate in the talks.