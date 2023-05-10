Grain deal discussed in Istanbul

10 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting was held in Istanbul with the participation of the deputy defense ministers of Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and representatives of the UN, the press service of the defense ministry of the Republic of Türkiye reports.

The implementation and extension of the grain deal were discussed at the summit. Another issues were also in the agenda.