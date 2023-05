11 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has invited Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to attend an Arab League summit in the Gulf country on May 19, Syrian state media reported.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation.

The invitation comes a day after Riyadh and Damascus announced that work would resume at their respective diplomatic missions in Syria and Saudi Arabia, after more than a decade of severed ties.