Georgian authorities deny any influence on Russia

11 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili responded to the Russian Government lifting its ban on flights with Georgia and visa requirements for citizens of the country by saying it was a “sole decision” of official Moscow and the Georgian side “could not have any influence” on it.

"Imposing and removing sanctions are Russia's matter and we could not have any influence in this regard”, Papuashvili noted.

"Georgia is not going to impose bilateral sanctions against Russia guided by the national interests of our population to avoid an escalation in relations," Papuashvili said.