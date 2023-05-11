Grain deal may be prolonged for two months

11 May. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Apparently, the grain deal, recently discussed in Istanbul, will be extended by two months, a source familiar with the 4-party discussions informed.

If the parties come to an agreement, the grain deal will most likely be extended for another two months until mid-July, a source in Istanbul said today.

”Apparently, the deal will be extended by two months,”

- TASS source informs.

2-day negotiations on the prolongation of the Black Sea initiative ended today in Istanbul. The summit was held at the level of the Deputy Foreign Ministers. No decisions were made on the deal as a result of the dialogue. The parties agreed to continue discussing problematic issues. No new high-level meetings are planned.

"There is still some time left. Naturally, we are following very closely what is being done in correcting the distortions and flaws of this initiative,”

- Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin says.