12 May. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the "grain deal" will be extended in the near future, its participants are close to an agreement to extend this initiative.

Earlier, the Turkish edition of "Hurriyet" wrote that negotiations on a "grain deal" between representatives of Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN in a quadripartite format would be continued very soon.

It should be added that from May 18, the Black Sea grain initiative will cease to operate.