Ministry of Industry and Trade: There is no shortage of medicines in Russia

12 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Russia, there is no problem of a shortage of medicines, replacements have been found for all the drugs, which are no longer in Russia, the relevant department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

There is no shortage of drugs on the Russian market, supplies of imported drugs continue. It illustrates the fact that healthcare is not subject to sanctions.

"There are several products that have been taken away, but they have been completely replaced",

Head of the Department of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry Development Dmitry Galkin said.

According to TASS, he stressed that the medicines that had replaced the disappeared ones from the shelves of Russian pharmacies had the same quality. He also added that all medicines were checked regardless of their territorial affiliation.