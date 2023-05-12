Passenger flight pilots blinded in Moscow

12 May. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A laser beam blinded pilots of a passenger flight during the landing. The incident occurred late on May 12. In the morning, some flights from the capital's airports were canceled without explanation.

Last night, at the Moscow airport, an accident took place with a plane arriving from Sochi.

A laser beam blinded the pilots. The plane was landing in Moscow when a bright beam penetrated the cockpit at an altitude of 4.8 km. The commander of the aircraft reported the incident to the dispatcher. He said that he was able to land the liner. After recovering the eye-sight, the pilots managed to land the plane with a hundred passengers returning from Sochi.

Law enforcement currently is sorting out who initiated the attack, the Mash Telegram channel reports.