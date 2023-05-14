Malaysian students to conduct research in Derbent

14 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Students and teachers of International Islamic University of Malaysia will visit Derbent, where they will study the ancient Juma mosque, the press service of the State Museum-Reserve in Derbent reports.

The museum and the university have signed an agreement that will allow staff and students of the educational organization to conduct historical research.

"In order to study a cultural heritage site of federal significance, an architectural monument of the 8th century Juma Mosque, the arrival of a group of 30 students and university teachers is planned in September-October of this year",

press service of the museum said.

The expedition to Derbent was organized by the Department of Architecture and Design of the university with the assistance of the queen consort of Malaysia. This trip is part of a global project to study historical monuments that are associated with Islam. Similar studies were carried out in Iran, Türkiye, Egypt, Syria and other countries.