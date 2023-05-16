Thriller about Iran withdrawn from Russian cinemas

16 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russians will no longer be able to watch a movie called "Holy Spider", since the thriller's distribution certificate has been withdrawn by the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The representative of the movie's distributor in the Russian Federation, Exponenta Film, spoke about the withdrawal, Interfax reports.

There is no information about the reasons for this decision.

About the movie

The protagonist of the drama directed by Ali Abbasi is a family man Saeed. To cleanse his native Mashhad, he begins to commit murders. His victims are women of easy virtue.

In Russia, the picture was released 5 days ago.

The film won last year's Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.