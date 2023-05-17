Grain deal extended, Erdoğan says

17 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The grain deal, which expires on May 18, is extended. The relevant statement was made today by the President of Türkiye.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the other parties to the agreement - the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, and the UN.

The head of the Turkish state specified that the deal was extended for 60 days.

According to the president of Türkiye, the prolongation became possible thanks to the constructive position of the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

"I want this decision to be beneficial for all parties. We will continue our efforts in the future, fulfilling all the obligations. Our Russian friends promised not to interfere with the exit of Turkish ships from the ports of Nikolaev and Olvia. We are grateful for this opportunity, ”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says.