18 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's retail chain Fix Price has announced the opening of the first store in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Fix Price plans to develop its chain in the country and will open a second store next month. Stores in Armenia have become part of Fix Price franchise network.

Fix Price is the largest operator of fixed-price stores in Russia with stores in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.