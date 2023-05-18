Kremlin confirms grain deal extended by mid-July

18 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian side has extended the Black Sea grain deal for another two months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We can confirm that the Russian side has also decided to extend the so-called Black Sea grain deal for a period of two months," Peskov said, adding that "there is a relative result in the negotiations with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN."

He stressed that, "it is very important to understand that the fate of the deal is still in the hands of those with whom the UN should agree on the Russian part of the deal."

The Kremlin official noted that "the talks are ongoing" on the supply of ammonia and fertilizers.