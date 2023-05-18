Garibashvili congratulates Erdogan over election results

18 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The “successful conduct” of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Turkey was discussed on Thursday in a phone call between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Garibashvili congratulated Erdoğan on the successful holding of the elections, the results achieved in the first round and the majority of votes won by the ruling party in the Parliamentary elections, the Government Administration said.

The Georgian official emphasised the “personal role” of Erdoğan in strengthening the Turkey-Georgia strategic partnership and in the “sustainable and stable” development of the region through his support for joint international projects involving the two countries.

Irakli Garibashvili also wished Erdoğan a “successful” conduct of the Presidential election runoff.

Election's results

Erdoğan received 49.5% of the vote to the opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9% on Sunday. The runoff has been scheduled for May 28.