China considers expanding oil, gas trade with Central Asia

The Chinese authorities have proposed expanding oil and gas trade with Central Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is proposing to expand oil and gas trade with Central Asia. The corresponding statement was made by the Chinese leader at the China-Central Asia summit in Xi'an.

"China proposes to establish partnerships with Central Asia in the field of energy cooperation, accelerate the construction of Line D of the China-Central Asia gas pipeline, expand the scale of oil and gas trade between the parties,”

- Xi Jinping said.

According to the Chinese leader, it is necessary to develop cooperation along the entire production chain in the field of energy. He also noted the relevance of strengthening cooperation in the field of new energy sources and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.