Red Wings Airlines to perform flights to Georgia

19 May. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Red Wings Airlines received permission from the Georgian authorities to operate flights to the cities of the country. The company will launch flights to Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

The Russian Red Wings Airlines has approval for direct flights to Tbilisi and Kutaisi, the permission was issued by the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, the press service of the agency reports.

"Red Wings Airlines starts operating in Tbilisi and Kutaisi airports,"

- Georgian Civil Aviation Agency reports.

The Russian airline will operate direct flights to Tbilisi from Sochi, and to Kutaisi from Moscow. The agency reminded that the European Union did not impose sanctions against Red Wings Airlines.