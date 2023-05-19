Kislovodsk to double Narzan mineral water production

19 May. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The production of the Narzan mineral water will be increased. Kislovodsk will double the production of the famous mineral water in 2023 amid the exceptional demand for the beverage.

"The output of Narzan mineral water in 2022 amounted to over 37.7 mn bottles. By the end of this year, we are planning to double it,”

- head of Kislovodsk Evgeny Moiseev says.

In January-April 2023, the resort produced 18 mn bottles of mineral water.

”Amid the unprecedented sanction pressure, our mineral water has become even more in demand and producers are ready to meet the growing request and diversify the assortment,”

– Evgeny Moiseev says.