Lavrov: Baku and Yerevan positions on peace treaty brought closer

20 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The three-way meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia has narrowed the gap between Baku and Yerevan over a peace treaty, among other issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the meeting.

"On the peace treaty and a number of articles that were discussed today, managed to bring both sides' understanding closer to a common vision," Lavrov said.

In addition, the three sides' group led by their deputy prime ministers will meet next week to discuss how to unlock transport links, the Russian minister said.

"We hope that the meeting will achieve a positive result," the diplomat said.

The ministers have also agreed that the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border delimitation and demarcation will hold a meeting soon with Russia's advisory participation, he said.

He stressed that the work on the peace treaty is paramount.