New U.S. anti-Russian sanctions revealed

20 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Department of Commerce extended the list of anti-Russia restrictions on Friday, adding 46 individuals to the sanctions list, according to information published on the website of the US Department of Commerce on Friday.

The U.S. put Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin, Russian Presidential Aide Larisa Brycheva, Presidential Aide and Head of the Presidential Control Directorate Dmitry Shalkov and Plenipotentiary Representative of Russian President Alexander Konovalov to the blacklist.

The U.S. has also imposed restrictions against several Russian oil and gas companies and scientific institutes. In particular, Gazpromneft Noyabrsk Oil and Gas Geophysics Limited Liability Company (Gazpromneft NNGGF), Mashoil Limited Liability Company, JSC NGT drilling company, Oil Enerdzhi Limited Liability Company, Tatburneft Limited Liability Company, Public Joint Stock Company Tyazhpressmash and Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding Limited Liability Company were added to the sanctions list.

Gazprom VNIIGAZ research institute, Siberian Scientific Research Institute of Geology Geophysics and Mineral Raw Material, Energy Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences were also added to the sanctions list.