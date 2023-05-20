Uzbekistan to get acquainted with tourist St. Petersburg

20 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

St. Petersburg intends to attract new tourists. Thus, on May 24-25, Uzbekistan will host a presentation of the city’s tourism potential.

The road show will take place in Tashkent on May 24, in Samarkand on May 25. Representatives of hotels, tour operators, museums will take part in the presentation of the city. It is planned to hold a joint workshop with interested representatives of the Uzbek side. The local travel industry will get a chance to pick up unique offers for their customers.

The events are held jointly by Committee for Tourism Development, the City tourist information bureau and representatives of the St. Petersburg tourism industry.

Citizens of Uzbekistan do not need a visa to travel to Russia.